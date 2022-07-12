WATCH: TikToker hilariously recreates Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman’s Balenciaga fashion show

Corey O’ Brien is known on TikTok for recreating some of the most iconic moments in fashion and pop culture. This time the social media star decided to recreate some of the looks at the latest Balenciaga fashion show during Fashion Week in Paris.

Using pieces of tin foil and black gloves, Corey recreated Nicole Kidman’s silver Balenciaga look, worn by the Hollywood star to walk the runway. “It’s a full circle moment as I posed with Nicole Kidman in W Magazine in 2019,” the TikToker explained.

“I wrapped myself up in aluminum foil and prayed for the best. With every step I took, it ripped, so I had to find a way to glide,” he said to Page Six, revealing that the video took a lot more time to make than he expected.

But Corey decided to take it a step further and recreated Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell looks for his own fashion show, describing them as his “own Balenciaga runway show for under $50 dollars in [his] living room,” using materials found in his home.

“I made it out of old scraps of fabric that I had already and I super glued them to create the ripple effect,” he admitted, “I also created the train from the ripped fabric.”

