Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Dua Lipa walk the runway at Paris Fashion Week

Balenciaga is bringing all the A-list stars to the runway, including Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, football player Eduardo Camavinga, ‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn, among others, chosen to join the supermodels at the highly anticipated show during Paris Haute Couture Week.

For the first half of the catwalk, attendees enjoyed the walk of the group of stars, later followed by Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, wearing Balenciaga’s latest couture collection.

Kim Kardashian walking for Balenciaga Couture pic.twitter.com/WeWgMZhJ2s — Couture is Beyond (@CoutureIsBeyond) July 6, 2022

The incredible fashion show was also attended by many celebrities, with the famous Kardashian being joined by members of her family at the front row of the show, including her mom Kris Jenner and her daughter North West. Tracee Ellis Ross was also among the audience, as well as Cardi’s husband Offset, and ‘Euphoria’ star Alexa Demie.

Nicole Kidman for Balenciaga Haute Couture in Paris pic.twitter.com/d3Pix2FAEM — best of nicole (@bestofkidman) July 6, 2022

The epic show was met with excitement on social media, with Kim making her first ever runway appearance, wearing a full-length back gown with a low back and over-the-knee boots. Dua Lipa looked stunning with a one shoulder mini dress in canary yellow and black gloves, while Nicole took us back to her modeling career from the 1980s, wearing a silver metallic gown and black gloves.

dua lipa walking for balenciaga haute couture fashion show in parispic.twitter.com/Jb0pTeic1j — ً (@addictionlipa) July 6, 2022

This is not the first time Balenciaga surprised with their choice of casting for their fashion shows, including the fall 2020 Vetements show, where random celebrity lookalikes were spotted walking the runway, including Mike Tyson, Angelina Jolie, Snoop Dogg, Sharon Stone and Naomi Campbell.