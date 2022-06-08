WATCH: Emma Raducanu teaches Dua Lipa how to play tennis in hilarious commercial

Grand Slam champion Emma Raducanu is teaching Dua Lipa how to become a successful tennis player! The athlete can be seen giving lessons to the singer, including how to hit a forehand, while Dua teaches Emma some tips to become a better dancer, in a new commercial for Evian.

The tennis star, who is the new face of Evian, took the time to teach Dua in a hilarious ad for the brand, joining forces for the Drink True campaign, which marks the 2022 grass-court season.

The two stars can be seen practicing while her song ‘Physical’ sounds in the background. “I keep holding it like a samurai sword,” Dua says during her lesson to “perfect her forehand.”

“We start from the front. We turn our shoulders,” the tennis star says, teaching Dua how to swing, who then adds a gracious pirouette and asks about “the noise,” referring to the sounds players make.

“You are definitely a much better dancer than I am a tennis player,” Dua says after finishing the lesson, to which Emma responds “I don’t know about that one,” before the singer starts showing her some helpful dance moves.

The duo seems to have fun as they do a skills swap, with a blooper of them laughing and running around the tennis court.

Watch the commercial here!