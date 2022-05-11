Dua Lipa shares new priorities following Anwar Hadid breakup

Dua Lipa is setting her priorities straight, following her split with ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid. The successful singer has revealed that she is “single and content” and does not want to focus on anything else but herself at the moment.

After going on her long awaited Future Nostalgia Tour, the singer says she wants to have time to work on her confidence and learn how to be there for herself, which is why she has decided to go on dates with herself, even if the public comments on it.

“Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time,’” she explained during her recent interview with Vogue.

“And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me. I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone,” Dua confessed.

©GettyImages



Yolanda Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa.

The singer doesn’t want people to label her as a “sad woman” or someone “who doesn’t have a man,” she concluded,“I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?”

The former couple started their romance in summer 2019, making their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards. Anwar’s family developed a close relationship with Dua, including Bella and Gigi Hadid, and even with their mom Yolanda Hadid.

The couple decided to part ways in December 2021, with People Magazine reporting that “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart. They’re figuring things out right now.”