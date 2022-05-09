Dua Lipa’s awkward reaction to Jack Harlow’s song about her

Jack Harlow revealed during a recent interview that he wanted to have Dua Lipa’s approval before naming his song after her, detailing part of the conversation after he played the song for her.

“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything,” the 24-year-old rapper said.

Jack explained that he wanted to have the singer’s blessing, as it would not have been released without her consent.“If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out,” he said.

And while Dua said yes to the song, she didn’t exactly love it at first. “She was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s okay.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go,” Jack admitted.

He also insists that they are on good terms and thinks the song will grow on her, “We’re good. We’ll see how the record does. I think when the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more.”

The star is also prepared for receiving criticism, declaring that the world will “turn on” him soon. “I don’t know what it’s going to be, I don’t know why. I’m not trying to manifest it either. But I’m just saying inevitably that’s what happens,” he continued.

“I see sparks of it just like any big artist sees. But all the people that are championing me are going to turn on me. And now I have a good feeling that they’re going to turn back around,” Jack concluded.