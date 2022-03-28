Dua Lipa talks about the new songs on her third album: ‘It has a vision’

Dua Lipa is sharing more details about her upcoming album! The singer is revealing her excitement now that the record is “starting to take shape” and it is “50 percent done.”

The 26-year-old star, who will be performing this summer at the highly anticipated music festival Lollapalooza, talked about her third album with Elton John on his podcast show ‘At Your Service.’

Dua says her new music is “starting to feel good,” explaining that “It’s starting to take shape. I’m very excited about some of the new songs, so it’s always exciting to look forward towards something.”

The singer was previously asked in January about her new record, during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, admitting that she was “in no rush” to release new songs, however she had “a lot of it recorded,” in reference to the still unnamed album.

She also went on to say that she had a clear vision, “I think for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from Future Nostalgia.”

It’s no secret that Dua had incredible success with her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ with fans of the singer describing this as her best era so far, and while there’s still a lot of details about her new era that are yet to be revealed, fans are already talking about the possible direction the artist will take, following her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.