Dua Lipa wishes her dad a happy birthday--and fans can’t get enough of the ‘silver fox’

Happy Birthday, Daddy Dua!

Dua Lipa took to Instagram on Saturday, March 5 to wish her father, Dukagjin, a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to my twin,” she wrote under a series of photos of her and the “silver fox,” which sparked a lot of comments from fans who can’t get over how great he looks.

©Dua Lipa





The pictures the “Levitating” singer uploaded show her and her father during some recent hangout sessions, highlighting just how much they really do look alike. Some of their recent meetings include swimming in a tropical location, wearing matching sunglasses by the pool, and similarly scrunching their faces for a goofy snapshot.

As she wished her “twin” a happy birthday, Dua’s fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for her dad, also making it known just how handsome they think he is.

©Dua Lipa





“He’s… your dad,” wrote one fan, shocked. Another joked, “Your dad can like, get it. Lol.”

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time fans have noticed just how handsome the popstar’s father is. Back in March 2020, Dua posted a throwback photo of her parents in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary, calling their marriage, “the strongest love I know.”

Just as fans did this time around, fans flocked to the comments to praise her father, which she commented on in an interview soon after.

“Yes, I am aware of this,” Lipa said to The Sunday Times when asked if they knew about her dad’s online admirers. “He finds it funny. We don’t really talk about it much!”