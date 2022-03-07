Dua Lipa wishes her dad a happy birthday--and fans can’t get enough of the ‘silver fox’

Happy Birthday, Daddy Dua!
Dua Lipa took to Instagram on Saturday, March 5 to wish her father, Dukagjin, a happy birthday.
“Happy birthday to my twin,” she wrote under a series of photos of her and the “silver fox,” which sparked a lot of comments from fans who can’t get over how great he looks.
The pictures the “Levitating” singer uploaded show her and her father during some recent hangout sessions, highlighting just how much they really do look alike. Some of their recent meetings include swimming in a tropical location, wearing matching sunglasses by the pool, and similarly scrunching their faces for a goofy snapshot.
As she wished her “twin” a happy birthday, Dua’s fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for her dad, also making it known just how handsome they think he is.
“He’s… your dad,” wrote one fan, shocked. Another joked, “Your dad can like, get it. Lol.”
Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time fans have noticed just how handsome the popstar’s father is. Back in March 2020, Dua posted a throwback photo of her parents in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary, calling their marriage, “the strongest love I know.”
Selena Gomez spotted with Zen Matoshi at Dua Lipa concert
Dua Lipa accused of stealing hit song ‘Levitating’ from Reggae band in new lawsuit
Just as fans did this time around, fans flocked to the comments to praise her father, which she commented on in an interview soon after.
“Yes, I am aware of this,” Lipa said to The Sunday Times when asked if they knew about her dad’s online admirers. “He finds it funny. We don’t really talk about it much!”
Fans first started to take notice of Dukagjin when comedian Jack Whitehall called him a “silver fox” at the BRITS in 2019 as he walked the red carpet with his daughter.
“You know how much of a dad crush I have. He is the coolest dad,” Whitehall told Lipa at her table. “Look at Dukagjin! Can we get a camera on this guy? The silver fox over here, the best looking dad in the music industry. I want to do a dad swap, can you take mine?”
Clearly, all these years later, the love for Dua’s dad is still going strong