Selena Gomez spotted with Zen Matoshi at Dua Lipa concert

Selena Gomez is a fan of Dua Lipa. She was in attendance at a sold-out show in Madison Square Garden alongside friends Daniella Pierson and Zen Matoshi. Of course, the appearance of Gomez with a handsome man prompted fans from all over the world to wonder if the two are now an item.

Gomez, Pierson and Matoshi were accompanied by security and had support from the NYPD as they were escorted inside the venue. Matoshi appears to be a friend of Pierson, appearing on several of her Instagram posts. He is the Global Head of Innovation at Faraday Future. Pierson shared a photo of the three, captioning it “We’re “Levitating”

While Gomez and Matoshi did attend the concert together, there’s nothing that suggests they could be dating. Matoshi could be dating Pierson, or they could have all been simply spending time together as friends.

Gomez is often the subject of media speculation and has faced repeated instances where reporters theorize she’s dating someone when she’s actually not. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times she spoke about the viral photos that were released of herself and Aaron Dominguez, her love interest in the show “Only Murders In The Building.” “We had just started working together. I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’” she said. “I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”