Selena Gomez describes her 2018 Met Gala glam as a ‘desaster’

Not all of us can say we have been at the Met Gala; however, we can all agree that we have had days that our appearance is not as great as we thought. Selena Gomez experienced both —in one day!

The singer, actress, and businesswoman recently revisited her 2018 Met Gala look in an interview with Glamour UK, describing it as a “beauty disaster.”

Selena Gomez at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion, and it looked beautiful – but as the night went on, it kept getting darker and darker,” she recalled. “When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event – my first thought was – ‘I have to get out of here!’”

Although the Rare Beauty founder wasn’t comfortable with her tan, her gown was perfect for the occasion and perfectly matched the concept. Gomez rocked a white Stuart Vevers Coach gown paired with diamond jewelry for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme.