Channing Tatum calls Zoë Kravitz a “perfectionist in the best possible way”

Channing Tatum is opening up about his relationship with Zoë Kravitz...king of.

In a new cover story for Variety, Tatum revealed that he advised Kravitz to not act in their upcoming collaboration, Pussy Island, because it can be overly demanding to act and direct on the same project. Channing would know, as he both stars in and co-directed the new movie Dog.

“I was like, ‘You’ll need double the days.’” he recalls telling Zoë. “She’s a perfectionist in the best possible way.”

Elsewhere in his cover story for Variety, Tatum also talks about how grueling it was to shoot four movies back-to-back.

“I wasn’t as good as I wanted to be in those last two movies because I didn’t have the energy,” he admitted, going on to say he even contemplated quitting the business.

⁠ “I got lucky,” he says. “I won a creative lottery ticket. I made a little bit of money, so I could take a step back and figure out what life is.” ⁠

While Channing and Zoë two still haven’t confirmed their relationship, they certainly haven’t tried to hide their affection during many public outtings.

The Batman actress and the Magic Mike star first sparked dating rumors in January 2021 when Kravitz cast Tatum to star in her directorial debut, Pussy Island. While an insider told PEOPLE at the time that their relationship was strictly platonic, the publication confirmed that they were dating in August.

Just one month later, the pair both attended the 2021 Met Gala, but arrived at the event separately. Later that night, they were later seen leaving the event together to attend an afterparty where they “did not take their hands off of each other,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time.