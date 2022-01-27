Jason Momoa is still there for Zoe Kravitz despite Lisa Bonet split

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split after years of marriage, yet he still gets along great with her daughter. Momoa took the time to share Zoe Kravitz’ upcoming film, raving over how “proud” he is of her.

Momoa shared the poster of “The Batman” on his Instagram and wrote, “so proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo.” Kravitz was quick to reply to his post, writing “I love youuuuuuuuuu.” Momoa’s words of encouragement come from a great source; the actor has been playing Aquaman for the past few years, and knows intimately how intense it is to play a superhero in today’s entertainment industry. Kravitz involvement in Batman also means that her and Momoa will be a part of the same cinematic universe, perhaps appearing in the same film at some point in the future.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet dated for years, since the early 2000s, with the two introduced to each other through mutual friends. According Bonet, they were together ever since. “What’s cool about Jason is that he’s an alpha male who stands for love and family. And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible,” she said in an interview with Net-A-Porter.