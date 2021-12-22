Catwoman: Zoë Kravitz studied cats and lions fighting to prepare for the role

Zoë Kravitz went above and beyond to embody her next iconic character, revealing she studied the movements of cats and lions, working on physical training to perfect the role of Catwoman.

The 33-year-old star worker alongside her stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo and looked into footage of animals to truly understand Selina Kyle’s movements, admitting they “watched cats and lions and how they fight,” as she wanted the viewers to understand the character’s fighting skills.

Kravitz said they “talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky.”

The actress worked on some “really interesting floor work,” incorporating different kinds of martial arts and capoeira “and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.”

Zöe went on to explain the importance to show the backstory and the emotions of her character, as “this is an origin story for Selina,” portraying her journey into becoming the fan-favorite femme fatale.

“It’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale,” she added.

Fans of the character have already shared their excitement to see Kravitz as the next Catwoman in ‘The Batman,’ acting opposite to Robert Pattinson, who has insisted this will be a different take on the superhero and will be a lot different from Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight,’ or Michael Keaton in Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ and ‘Batman Returns.’