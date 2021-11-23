Where’s Channing Tatum? Zoe Kravitz spotted on sushi date with Chris Pine

Maybe things between Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum aren’t as serious as they seem.

The High Fidelity actress was recently spotted hanging out with her rumored ex-romance Chris Pine while going out for some sushi in Los Angeles, California.

The duo was photographed leaving celeb hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood. For the ocassion, Kravitz sported an oversized white shirt with a brown leather jacket thrown over top, adding a blue beanie for a pop of color. Pine let his scruffy beard shine as he threw on a simple pair of jeans and a matching brown jacket, nearly matching Zoe’s ensemble.

The rumored exes, who were first romantically linked back in 2010, ended their dinner date with a warm embrace before driving off in separate cars.

This reunion comes as Kravitz’s romance with Channing Tatum seems to be heating up. The daughter of rock legend Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet just spent last weekend with Tatum as they both bonded with his daughter, Everly.

The actress and the Magic Mike star accompanied the eight-year-old — whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — to the local flea market on Sunday, November 15. Obviously, meeting someone’s child is a huge step, which seems to be the case for Zoe and Channing’s relationship.

Just last month, a source told OK Magazine that the couple is becoming more comfortable being seen in public together as of late.

“They are more relaxed lately,” the insider stated. “They don’t seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore. It’s obvious that they are happy.”

The stars first sparked romance rumors earlier this year after costarring in Zoe’s upcoming directorial film debut, Pussy Island, and they have been inseparable ever since. Hopefully, Kravitz’s dinner date with Pine is nothing more than some old friends catching up.