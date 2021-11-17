Zoë Kravitz is seen for the first time spending time with Channing Tatum & his Daughter

This past weekend Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz and her boyfriend, actor, Channing Tatum were seen with his daughter enjoying a Sunday afternoon at a farmer’s market in Los Angeles. This was the first time the 32-year-old High Fidelity actress was seen in public bonding with Channing’s 8-year-old Everly.

Sources shared that Zoë was bonding with Everly (daughter Channing shares with his ex Jenna Dewan) and that she bought her a frozen lemonade after the three of them went to see a vintage dress that Zoe was purchasing at the market and a plant that he bought.

©GrosbyGroup



Zoë Kravitz bonding with Everly, her boyfriend, actor, Channing Tatum’s daughter

Zoë was wearning sunglasses, a beige straw hat with a bohemian flowing white dress paired with brown mary jane ballerina flats and a leather tote bag with round handles. Channing and his daughter were both in sneakers and he was sporting a Maxwell white t-shirt. The three of them looked like a happy family in a casual outing.

©GrosbyGroup



Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and his daughter spending time together during the weekend

It’s nice to see that Channing Tatum is out with his girlfriend and daughter despite being busy with his upcoming film, Dog. The trailer for his MGM movie dropped this Wednesday. He is not only starring in the film, he is also making his directorial debut.