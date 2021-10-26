Zoë Kravitz has a new rustic home to visit with her boo Channing Tatum when they need to get some fresh air and look out into the forest. According to Dirt, she recently purchased a Westchester County retreat from the actress Maggie Q for $1.45 million in an off-market deal. Maggie has starred in films like Mission: Impossible III, Live Free or Die Hard, and Fantasy Island. She had owned the home, since 2013 and purchased it for $1,230,850. The home is in Pound Ridge, NY, and is a former cider mill known as Aaron Wood’s Mill that was active in the 1700’s. The 32-year-old powerhouse won’t have to travel too far when she needs some time away from the city because her new boho getaway is only a two-hour drive from her $3.2 million Brooklyn loft in Williamsburg, per Realtor. Take a look at inside the renovated property below.