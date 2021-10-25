Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum cozy up with some PDA during NYC lunch date

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are still going strong--and they’re far from trying to keep their romance a secret.

The pair was spotted out in New York City together over the weekend, and though this isn’t the first time they’ve been photographed together, we are seeing their first bout of public PDA, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Kravitz and Tatum were both sporting cozy fall looks as they took a stroll together through NYC. The couple was seen holding hands in some snaps, while others show the Magic Mike star wrapping his arm around her shoulders.

For the outing, Channing had on a cream hoodie with black slacks, which he paired with a simple pair of white sneakers. Zoë was layered up in a black duster coat and a white turtleneck sweater and some loose-fitting jeans, plus a knit cap and some black sunglasses.

This confirmatioin of their relatioinship comes just a few weeks after the actors were first linked. Tatum and Kravitz first met when the latter reached out to Channing to appear in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

From there, it was rumored that a connection sparked on set.