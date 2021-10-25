Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum cozy up with some PDA during NYC lunch date

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are still going strong--and they’re far from trying to keep their romance a secret.
The pair was spotted out in New York City together over the weekend, and though this isn’t the first time they’ve been photographed together, we are seeing their first bout of public PDA, seemingly confirming their relationship.
Kravitz and Tatum were both sporting cozy fall looks as they took a stroll together through NYC. The couple was seen holding hands in some snaps, while others show the Magic Mike star wrapping his arm around her shoulders.
For the outing, Channing had on a cream hoodie with black slacks, which he paired with a simple pair of white sneakers. Zoë was layered up in a black duster coat and a white turtleneck sweater and some loose-fitting jeans, plus a knit cap and some black sunglasses.
Channing Tatum is a shirtless author who wrote a children’s book while in quarantine
Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum, and Paris Hilton send their love to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after pregnancy loss
Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman's wedding celebration is so star-studded it looks like the Oscars
This confirmatioin of their relatioinship comes just a few weeks after the actors were first linked. Tatum and Kravitz first met when the latter reached out to Channing to appear in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.
From there, it was rumored that a connection sparked on set.
Soon, photographs of the couple scootering around NYC fueled the idea that they were more than just friends and colleagues. Later, at the Met Gala, even though they walked the red carpet separately, they reportedly left together and supposedly engaged in a lot of PDA at the after party.
“When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked,” Tatum told Deadline in June about Kravitz’s directorial debut. “I didn’t know her. I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn‘t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct.”
In the same interview, Zoë said Channing was an easy choice.
“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Kravitz told the outlet. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he‘s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”