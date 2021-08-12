An engagement ring might be the most important piece of jewelry you’ll ever own — unless you have an accessory that has been passed down through generations. Many people believe that an engagement ring should represent your personality and character in its design, style, and quirks.

If most celebrities are known for is their lavish lifestyles. Recently, we have seen how newly engaged celebs walk around with hugely extravagant platinum diamond rings, but others have gone against tradition with their ring choices.

As part of the new Engagement Ring Rich List study, the personal finance experts at money.co.uk have teamed up with Zack Stone; Engagement Ring Specialist at Jewelers Steven Stone analyzes some of the most iconic and valuable engagement rings that have graced the hands of celebrities.

The unique celebrity engagement rings and how much Zack Stone estimates they are worth today