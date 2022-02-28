Why did Selena Gomez present barefooted at the SAG Awards?

If there is something we all can agree on, anything can happen during an award ceremony, from former couples reuniting to celebrities ditching their Christian Louboutin heels, as Selena Gomez did at the SAG Awards.

The 29-year-old singer, actress, and businesswoman left everyone asking what happened to her shoes when she took the stage barefooted alongside her fellow actor and Only Murders in the Building co-star, Martin Short.

Selena Gomez and Martin Short present Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role onstage during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

After presenting the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role to West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, viewers reacted to Gomez’s feet on social media. “selena presenting barefoot is the most selena gomez thing ever,” one person wrote on Twitter. At the same time, another said, “#SelenaGomez barefoot is my fav part of the #SAGAwards so far!”

But the reason why Selena Gomez presented barefooted at the SAG Awards is that she tripped and fell on the carpet, as one of her heels reportedly broke.

Selena Gomez falls arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Luckily Gomez, didn’t suffered any serious injury and her assistant rapidly helped her to get back up.

Selena Gomez falls arriving at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, February 27, 2022.