Celebrities take a moment to show support for Ukraine at the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

The world is on edge with the recent news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite significant events continuing with their schedules, attendees are making sure to show their support to Ukrainians.

During the 2022 SAG Awards, actors such as Tyler Perry, Shari Belafonte, Douglas Hodge, and more pinned to their clothes a blue and yellow ribbon in honor of the second-largest country in Europe.

Other stars, including Fran Drescher, Lady Gaga, Leslie Odom Jr., Andrew Garfield, and Laverne Cox, acknowledge the crisis and pray to the victims. “The performances we are celebrating here tonight have brought you joy and inspiration this year,” Cox said during the award ceremony.

Laverne Cox arrives for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on February 27, 2022.

“With all this going on in the world, it can sometimes be difficult to find light and hope. Tonight, our hearts are with our friends in Ukraine. We stand with them and pray for their safety,” she added.

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. said, “While tonight is a celebration, we are all at the same time holding a place in our hearts for the people of Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers, and hopes for impending peace.”

“This is a beautiful night where we all get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other, and there’s so much going on in the world,” Lady Gaga told E! on the red carpet. “My heart really goes out to Ukraine, and I think we should all really sit in the gratitude of this.”