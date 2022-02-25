Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary to ‘tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion’

Actor and filmmaker Sean Penn is currently in Ukraine, working on a documentary, attending press conferences, and meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, all while Russia invades the Eastern European country.

Loading the player...

The 61-year-old Hollywood star traveled to Kyiv to film and gather more information about the tragic events taking place in Ukraine, as it was revealed in a statement from the presidential office.

Sean has also been speaking to members of the military and journalists, following a previous visit in November 2021 when he spoke with the military, as tensions between the two countries increased.

The official statement says that Sean’s main purpose is to “tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” along with a photo of the actor attending a press conference led by a presidential adviser.

“Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty,” the office stated, adding that his presence in the country, “demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians, lack.”

©Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service/AP





It was reported that the filmmaker teamed up with Vice Studios for the production of the new documentary, and while Vice Media Group told CNN that the project is a “Vice Studios production in association with VICE World News and Endeavor Content,” they have yet to confirm the actor’s involvement.

Russia’s invasion has the power to become the largest land war in Europe in more than 75 years, described as “barbaric” by the head of the European Union.