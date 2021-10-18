Sean Penn’s wife Leila George files for divorce after one year of marriage

A new chapter begins in Sean Penn’s love life as he is also making his directorial debut in a new film. He is single again. The 61-year-old actor and his wife, Leila George, 29, have gone their separate ways after just over a year of marriage and five years of relationship in which they have had no children.

According to TMZ, it was the Australian-American actress, daughter of actor Vicente D’Onofrio and Greta Scacchi, who petitioned for the divorce. The love story reaches an end. They fell in love while working, specifically while they gave voice to the audio of the book ‘Bob Honey: Who Just Do Stuff.’

CORE Gala: A Gala Dinner to Benefit CORE and 10 Years of Life-Saving Work Across Haiti & Around the World

In August 2020, after weeks of intense rumors, Penn confirmed that he had given the “Yes, I want” to Leila and showed the gold alliance that had been exchanged “We have had a COVID wedding,” he said, making it clear in this way that the link had complied with all the rules of social distancing. One of the most remarkable details of the union is that the officiant of the ceremony was not present but rather he was there via video call. It was completely intimate and only the actor‘s two sons (Dylan and Hopper) and one of the bride’s brothers (he has two on his mother‘s side and one on his father’s side) were present.

Discretion has always been Penn’s attitude, but the truth is that they have never hidden their relationship. Their debut on the red carpet was in 2016 and since then the majority of times they posed for the media has been for charity events. A person close to the couple shared with People that in the five years that the actors have been together they have gone through crises that have resulted in ruptures. The last chance they gave each other was at the beginning of last year, shortly before their wedding, when they resumed the romance after a few months apart. “Sean realized he had made a mistake and when he felt he might lose her, he worked hard to get her back,” adding that going through confinement together strengthened their bond.