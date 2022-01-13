Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston celebrate their SAG Award nominations

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were nominated for SAG Awards for their work in “The Morning Show.” The two celebrated their nomination over social media, sharing their excitement over their show and the collaborative work of the cast and crew.
Reese wrote a lenghty post, thanking the Screen Actors Guild for recognizing their show. She also thanked the show’s main writer and director, Kerry Ehrin and Mimi Leder. “Wow! Thank you so much to the @sagawards for showing @TheMorningShow so much love! ☀️☕️ It‘s an honor and a pleasure to get to work with these incredibly talented people every day, none of which would be possible without the our amazing writer @kerry_ehrin_ , Director @mimi.leder and devoted crew. I am thrilled to be recognized by our fellow actors. What an honor!”
Jennifer Aniston shared her excitement over her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of herself and Reese, writing, “Thank you @SAGawards for all @themorningshow love! I’m so proud to be a part of this stunning cast and crew.”
“The Morning Show” is an Apple TV+ series starring Jennifer, Reese and Billy Crudup. The series, which has just been renewed for a third season, follows Alex and Bradley, who work in one of the country’s leading morning show programs, with each season taking on different topics, from #MeToo to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, the show earned nominations for Ensemble in a Drama Series, Male Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup, and Female Actor in a Drama Series for both Reese and Jennifer.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have been friends for a long time, both rising to prominence during the same time period. They also memorably played sisters in “Friends.”
The SAG Awards are special awards for actors, celebrating the work of their performances across platforms. It’s a particular ceremony; aside from the fact that its televised, it exclusively honors performers, handing out awards for individual work and ensemble casts.