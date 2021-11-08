Reese Witherspoon loves ‘being mistaken’ for her daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon doesn’t mind being mistaken for her daughter Ava Philippe! However, when her 22 year old gets “frustrated,” the Sweet Home Alabama actress, 45, encourages Ava to speak with one of her Big Little Lies costars, who also happens to resemble her own famous mother.

“We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot. Because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike, so whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that‘s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins,” Reese told Gayle King in an interview for InStyle’s December/January issue.

When asked if she enjoys the reactions from people when they see her and Ava together on social media, Reese answered, “I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young.” She added, “I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it‘s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

The Legally Blonde star shares Ava as well as her 18-year-old son Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Reese is also a mom to nine-year-old son Tennessee, whom she welcomed in 2012 with her second husband Jim Toth.

Reese noted in the interview that her kids are “living an experience” that she did not have since she did not grow up famous. The mom of three said, “We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”