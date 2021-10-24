Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunite over their son Deacon’s birthday

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunited for their son’s birthday. Deacon Phillippe just celebrated his 18th birthday, making their parents a little nostalgic over the passage of time.

Ryan shared a photo on Instagram, featuring the three of them. “Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you,” he wrote. “We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon.”

Reese was quick to respond to the post. “So proud of our boy. I mean our ADULT son!“ Deacon also commented on the post, writing, ”Thanks dad!! I love you.“ Deacon shared a set of photos commemorating his birthday, including the one featuring both of his parents.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe met in 1997, at Witherspoon’s 21st birthday. Afterwards, they starred in the film “Cruel Intentions” together, where they also played a couple, making them into one of Hollywood’s favorite couples. In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Witherspoon explained that their kids are not interested in watching that movie, “They’re like, ‘This is so weird!’ And especially seeing me and their dad having sex. It’s so weird,” she said. “Not interested.”