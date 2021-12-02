Justin Theroux posts sweet, unexpected shoutout to ex Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are proving that you can stay friends with your exes long after a breakup.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 1 to give his ex-wife a friendly shoutout while also giving her haircare products a positive review.

“Thank you b. & @lolavie,” he wrote over a photo of him holding the perfecting leave-in from Jennifer’s LolaVie beauty line, saying that the product “works.”

©Justin Theroux





Even though the former couple called it quits in 2018, Jennifer and Justin have gone on to prove that they will always be there for each other.

Back in September, the Friends actress posted a special tribute to her ex-husband and his furry best friend with a sweet post on her Instagram stories.

“Love what these two are doing to help people who help pups who help people,” she wrote in her caption over a cute snap of the actor alongside his beloved dog, Kuma. “They helped save 60 dogs at @austinpetsalive yesterday.”

Of course, Justin came in to let everyone know the love is mutual, sharing her image on his IG stories and adding, “Thank you Jen!” with a red-heart emoji.

Aniston and Theroux ended their marriage in 2018 after less than three years. In April 2021, Justin got candid about the pair’s post-marriage friendship, emphasizing just how real their relationship is after their divorce.

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he told Esquire at the time.

“I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship,” he continued. “Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

As for Aniston, she said back in September that she’s ready to be in a relationship again, saying, “I think it’s time.”