Jennifer Aniston reveals she is ready to be in a relationship again: ‘I think it’s time’

Jennifer Aniston is ready to find her lobster. The Friends alum got candid about her dating life during an interview on Lunch with Bruce, admitting that “no one of importance has hit” her “radar yet.” However, the TV star said, “I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another [person]. I didn’t want to for a long time. I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple.”

©Getty Images



Jennifer Aniston said that she is ready to be in a relationship again

The Morning Show actress, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and later Justin Theroux, continued, “I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time.”

While Jennifer is open to finding someone, don’t expect to find her on dating apps! “No Tinders and no Rayas, please. I’m an old-school girl,” she told host Bruce Bozzi. The Golden Globe winner noted that “people don’t come up to people anymore.” “People don’t do that,” she said. “It’s weird.”

When it comes to finding a partner, Jennifer believes a first kiss with someone is “pretty important.” “That, and also the ease at which the conversation flows the first time. That’s kind of a good indicator,” she said. “Confidence, but not a cockiness. Humor, please, I beg of you. Generous, kind to people.”

“Fitness is important and not just about how you look,” Jennifer added. “I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I’m 80.”

Earlier this month, Jennifer toldPEOPLE (The TV Show!)’s Kay Adams that she would like to date someone who is not in the spotlight. “That’s what I’m sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself,” she said. “That’d be nice.”