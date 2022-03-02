Dua Lipa accused of stealing hit song ‘Levitating’ from Reggae band in new lawsuit

Dua Lipa is facing legal trouble, after being accused of copying her popular 2020 hit song ‘Levitating’ from Florida Reggae band ‘Artikal Sound System’ in a new lawsuit.

The lawsuit explains that the 26-year-old singer had “access” to their 2017 song ‘Live Your Life,’ highlighting the similarities between the two tracks.

And while the lawsuit has yet to detail how or why Dua Lipa copied them, they stated that it is “highly unlikely that ‘Levitating’ was created independently,” referring to the production of her second album ‘Future Nostalgia,’ which means the singer or producers allegedly heard the song and copied it, however they did not explain how she might have heard the song before.

It was reported that the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Federal against the artist and her label Warner, claiming copyright infringement. Now ‘Artikal Sound System’ are asking for any profits made from Dua Lipa’s hit single ‘Levitating,’ which spent 68 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and was the No. 1 Hot 100 song of 2021, plus additional damages.

The news comes after it was reported that the singer had parted ways with her management company, Ben Mawson and Ed Millet’s TaP Management, known for managing Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding.

You can hear both songs below: