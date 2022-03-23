Are you ready for Lollapalooza 2022? Check out the full lineup, including Dua Lipa, Doja Cat and more

Are you ready for Lollapalooza 2022? The highly anticipated music festival is back and this year’s lineup has already been announced!

The four-day event will be held at full capacity from July 28-31 at Chicago’s Grant Park, and concert goers can expect to see their favorite artists headlining the festival this summer, including Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day.

Check out the full lineup, which also includes Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Kygo, Glass Animals, Duke Dumont, Caroline Polacheck, Dashboard Confessional, The Wombats, Charlie XCX and Big Sean among others.

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVUpic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

The festival gives different options for people who are interested in attending the long awaited event, for general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, as well as hotel packages for everyone coming from different parts of the country, and the world, however single-day lineups and tickets will be released at a later date.

It was also announced that there will be a series of health practices and safety policies, to make sure there is not an outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus, and while organizers have yet to detail the requirements, it seems negative tests, masks and proof of vaccination may be required for the event, similar to last year.