Cindy Crawford posts throwback photo in that Dua Lipa Versace dress

Dua Lipa’s look at the Grammys was one of the most memorable of the night. Her Versace dress was made out of black leather and gold touches, all made even better with her striking blonde hair. Turns out, the dress has a long fashion history and was worn by Cindy Crawford in the ‘90s.
Cindy Crawford poses with Kaia Gerber, Naomi Campbell, Serena Williams, and more in Paris
Cindy Crawford shares stunning pics from her first photoshoot of 2022
Crawford shared on Instagram a picture of herself wearing that same dress. The post is made up of two photos featuring the same dress: one where Crawford wears it at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards, and the second one, featuring Dua Lipa in last week’s Grammy Awards. “Then and now 🖤 Timeless,” Crawford captioned the post, which gathered thousands of likes within hours. “Absolutely timeless!!” wrote Donatella Versace in the comments.
While the dress is by all intents and purposes the same, both women had different accessories, resulting in different looks. Crawford had a blow out very much of the era and wore less jewelry and make up. On the other hand, Dua Lipa had the matching hair and golden jewelry on her neck and fingers.
This year’s Grammys featured some inspired fashion decisions, with Dua Lipa having one of the favorite looks of the evening. She continued to pull other throwbacks, including the fashion faux pas between herself and Megan Thee Stallion, who wore the same dress when presenting the Best New Artist award. That moment was a recreation of an iconic presentation at the VMAs, where Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston wore the same outfit.
Cindy Crawford’s Instagram has all sorts of content, from new photos and projects, to family photos featuring her kids, Kaia and Presley Gerber. Her feed is also known for its iconic throwback photos. Crawford was one of the most iconic models of the ‘90s, building a legacy that lives on to this day.