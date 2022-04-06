Cindy Crawford posts throwback photo in that Dua Lipa Versace dress

Dua Lipa’s look at the Grammys was one of the most memorable of the night. Her Versace dress was made out of black leather and gold touches, all made even better with her striking blonde hair. Turns out, the dress has a long fashion history and was worn by Cindy Crawford in the ‘90s.

Crawford shared on Instagram a picture of herself wearing that same dress. The post is made up of two photos featuring the same dress: one where Crawford wears it at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards, and the second one, featuring Dua Lipa in last week’s Grammy Awards. “Then and now 🖤 Timeless,” Crawford captioned the post, which gathered thousands of likes within hours. “Absolutely timeless!!” wrote Donatella Versace in the comments.

While the dress is by all intents and purposes the same, both women had different accessories, resulting in different looks. Crawford had a blow out very much of the era and wore less jewelry and make up. On the other hand, Dua Lipa had the matching hair and golden jewelry on her neck and fingers.