Cindy Crawford shares stunning pics from her first photoshoot of 2022

Cindy Crawford is starting 2022 with a bang and already had her first photoshoot of the year. On Wednesday the 55-year-old shared a gallery of pics from her, and she looked stunning with natural makeup and hair that looked like the perfect beach waves. “Timeless beauty” one fan commented on under the post.

The model tagged her signature skincare line Meaningful Beauty, which is her “breakthrough secret to younger-looking skin and hair.” On Thursday, they shared a beautiful photo of Crawford as they advised how to make it through sweater weather. ”It’s time to pay extra close attention to our skin --- dry, cold weather can be hard on the complexion… so make sure you’re moisturizing, drinking lots of water - and getting the right amount of sleep!” They wrote in the caption.

Aside from making sure she has great hair and skin, Crawford has been spending time with her family. She enjoyed a Christmas getaway in Cabo San Lucas with her husband Rande Gerber and their daughter Kaia Gerber where they soaked up the sun. And last week, the mom of 2 shared a romantic car ride alongside her husband with the top down. “Perfect afternoon,” she captioned the video.