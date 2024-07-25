Kylie Jenner enjoys a water taxi in Italy with her children and friends

Kylie Jenner was recently on an Italian vacation and one of the activities on their itinerary was riding a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy. Unlike her once brother-in-law Kanye West, the adventure came without a lifetime ban.

© The Grosby Group Kylie has been on an Italian getaway with her children and friends

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan was on vacation with her friends and children Stormi and Aire. In the paparazzi photos, Jenner is wearing a face mask, trying to lay low from fans and attention. Her best friends Anastasia Karanikolaou and Fai Khadra were there for the fun.

© The Grosby Group The makeup mogul has been a single mom since she parted way with Travis Scott

Once they left the dock Kylie shared a video on her TikTok of their trip. Baby Aire, formerly known as Wolf, was in her arms, as the wind blew through their hair. "Heaven," the makeup mogul captioned the video.

Stormi and Aire have been growing up so fast! The new generation of the famous family has already experienced an incredible life full of vacations, and culture, and are world travelers.

She shared another video from the trip a few days ago, including what they did after the water taxi, grabbing some delicious food.

Kylie and her friends arrived via private jet at Venice airport with her children after spending time in Rome. The makeup mogul has been a single mom since she parted ways with Travis Scott in January 2023. While she has seemingly found love with Timothée Chalamet, we will have to wait and see if they ever get married and the Wonka star steps up for the role of "stepdad" and begins going on these kinds of trips with them.

The 26-year-old businesswoman shared a couple more vlogs on TikTok with her followers from her trip. Check them out below.

When in Rome

Venice part 2