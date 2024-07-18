Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto look happy and stunning in European getaway

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto are enjoying their summer to the fullest. The couple has been photographed in European cities, including Barcelona and Saint Tropez, over the past month. Most recently, the two were spotted chatting and having a great time at their yacht, near the French Riviera.

© GrosbyGroup Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto

Photos captured show the two aboard their boat and in the streets of Saint Tropez. Prieto was seen wearing a Valentino bikini, sunglasses and smiling brightly at Jordan. He was photographed enjoying himself, smoking a cigar, and wearing a black shirt and shorts. Rounding out the look was a camo hat, which he used to shield himself from the sun.

A second photo shows Jordan and Prieto walking on the island, showing a full look at their outfits. Prieto styled her look with a knit purse and a matching Valentino sarong. In the case of Jordan, he wore all black and had on some stylish sneakers. The two were seen holding hands and smiling at people who walked by them.

Jordan and Prieto stopped by a restaurant on the island, enjoying some lunch as they took a break from the water and the yacht.

© GrosbyGroup Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto

Prieto and Jordan's European vacation

Earlier this month, Jordan and Prieto spent some time in Spain. The two were seen leaving their yacht in Barcelona, where they stopped by to enjoy the city. They were joined by Jordan's family, with photographers capturing them alongside his mom, Deloris, his brothers, James Jr. and Larry, and his sister Roslyn. Jordan's stayed aboard his yacht, called the "M'BRACE."

This past April, Jordan and Prieto celebrated their 11th anniversary. The two met in a nightclub in 2008, and got serious fast, moving in together a year later. Their wedding was hosted in Palm Beach, Florida, and featured many celebrity guests like Tiger Woods, Robin Thicke, and Usher.