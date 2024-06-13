Tiger Woods tributes his mother Kutilda on emotional speech; ‘For my mommy’

Tiger Woods accepted the USGA’s Bob Jones Award yesterday, where he gave a touching speech focused on family.

Woods attended the event supported by his mother, Kutilda, 80, and his children, Sam, 16, and Charlie, 15. Upon accepting the honor, Wooods gave a speech where he discussed his career and the people that have supported him. In the closing moments, he provided a moving tribute to his mother.

©GettyImages



Woods and his son, Charlie

Woods’ award is the highest honor provided by the Professional Golfers’ Association of America, and was thus an emotional moment. “My mom doesn’t get enough credit,” Woods said nearing the end of the speech. “They all thought that it was me and dad on the road, which it was, but mom was at home. If you don’t know, mom has been there my entire life, she’s always been there through thick and thin.”

Woods said that he accepted the honor “in humbleness” and “unbelievable regard” for the previous recipients. He then added, “But I also accept it for my mommy too.” He shared that his mother’s support was one of the main forces behind all of his achievements. “I didn’t do this alone, I had the greatest rock that any child could possibly have - my mom. Thank you, mommy.”

More about Woods’ family

©GettyImages



Woods after winning the 2005 Masters, with his mother at his right

Woods has often spoken about his family, especially the sacrifices that they made so he could pursue his career. In 2022, Woods was inducted in the World Golf Hall of Fame, where he praised his parents and thanked them for all of their hard work. “My family made a tough decision, and at the age of 14 and a half, we took out a second mortgage so I could go out and play the AJGA Tour,” he said.

“Mom stayed at home. Dad traveled. And I went out and played the AJGA Tour on our second mortgage.”