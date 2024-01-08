Tiger Woods announced the end of his 27-year partnership with Nike

After 27 years of partnership, Tiger Woods and Nike have concluded their relationship. The moment was announced on social media, with Woods and Nike sharing some tributes following their decades of work together.

Woods shared his thoughts on X, where she wrote a lengthy statement and name checked some of his greatest collaborators and some of the incredible moments he experienced with the brand. He also attached a photo of himself alongside his mother and Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and one of the most iconic personalities in sports business.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," he wrote. "The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever. Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way."

"People will ask if there is another chapter," he continued. "Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

Woods and Nike’s partnership

Woods signed his first deal with Nike following his succesful college career at Stanford University. He renewed his contract with the brand three times over the course of his playing career, signing a 10 year extension in 2013.

Nike shared a tribute of its own on Instagram, sharing a photo of Woods wearing Nike apparel. "Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking," read the brand’s statement. "You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful."

