Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star in new film about Nike’s partnership with Michael Jordan

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reuniting for a new film inspired by true events. The two Hollywood stars can be seen together onscreen in the upcoming trailer for ‘Air,’ which follows the story of Nike’s exclusive shoe line. The drama will be showing the situations that took place before the partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike.

The game-changing partnership transformed fashion and culture after the Air Jordan brand was introduced. “This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time,” the film’s description reads.

The new film will premiere April 5 in theaters across the United States, and will be available in streaming for 240 countries. Ben will play Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, while Matt acts alongside his longtime friend as Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Other actors in the film include Viola Davis as Michael Jordan’s mother, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

The two celebrity friends are also involved in the production of the film, working with Peter Guber, Jason Michael Berman, Jeff Robinov, Madison Ainley, and Jesse Sisgold, and Jon Weinbach for Skydance Sports.