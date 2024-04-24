Tom Brady, Andy Garcia and Djokovic watch El Clasico together

There was an unexpected reunion of icons at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium this past Sunday. Athletes Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic were joined by actor Andy Garcia, with the three taking photos together as they watched the El Clasico match from some of the best seats in the house.

Garcia shared some photos on his Instagram, showing him, Brady and Djokovic smiling for the cameras. He also shared a video of the stands, showing people holding on to the giant Hala Madrid banner as they waved white flags in support of their team. The group was joined by Andres Garcia, Garcia’s son.

Brady also shared a photo on his Instagram, sharing how excited he was to watch his first El Clasico in person. His post featured plenty of moments captured at the stadium, including a photo with Jude Bellingham, one of Madrid’s newest and most exciting players, and a photo with the Brazilian Vinicius Jr. Brady also shared a photo with the entire team in the locker room, taken after they had won their match.

Brady’s excited comments regarding El Clasico

Brady’s caption seemed thrilled with the opportunity to be watching one of the world’s most important sporting events in person. “El Classico!! I’ve watched this match on television for many years and what a game it was last night,” he wrote.

“I am always grateful for moments like last night where I am able to watch others live their dream and come together as a team to accomplish lifelong goals. Being able to watch and appreciate greatness from athletes across the world is inspiring for us all. Sports bring so many people together and gives us something to look forward to. Hope, joy, and success are emotions that make life worth living. The future is in great hands with these young superstars and I wish them the best in their pursuit of glory for their families, teams, and countries they represent. Congrats Real Madrid for a great season. And to Barcelona for such a valiant effort last night.”