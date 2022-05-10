Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan dazzle in the ‘Father of the Bride’ trailer

The new Father of the Bride is coming to HBO Max on June 16th, and the trailer is full of laughs, showcasing the Latinx talent leading the reboot. Directed by Gaz Alazraki, the modern rom-com updated from the timeless classic features an incredible ensemble cast led by Oscar nominee Andy Garcia alongside Gloria Estefan, as they tell the story of a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiplerelationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American family. Starring Adria Arjona, Diego Boneta,Isabela Merced, and Chloe Fineman, it is sure to be a must see film for Summer 2022.



The movie is full of love, food, music, and fun and tells the sparkling story of a family and its unbreakable bond, illustrating the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love. Garcia stars as Billy while Estefan plays his wife, Ingrid. In the film, their daughter Sophie (Arjona) is ready for marriage, but her parents, are contemplating ending theirs.

Boneta will star as Adan, Sophie’s soon-to-be husband.﻿ Sophie reveals to her family they broke tradition, and she is the one who proposed. “You proposed to him, he didn’t propose to you? Can you do that? Does anyone do that,” Billy asks confused.



©Claudette Barius





We will have to watch the film to see if Billy and Ingrid find the fire again in their relationship, but last year Estefan opened up about her experience working with her on-screen husband. The Cuban actress joined The Talk, where she admitted to being nervous kissing her long-time friend. “We had so much amazing chemistry with the entire cast. But there was only one difficult thing for me. We’re married, so I had to kiss Andy in a marriage way and, oh my god, I was nervous, because he’s my friend from all these years,” she explained.

©Claudette Barius





Garcia has been married to Marivi Lorido Garcia since 1982, and Estefan joked she was “scared” of her. “I’m kind of scared of Marivi, his wife,” she quipped, “I didn’t want to upset her. He goes, ‘You’re the only one that would have a free pass if anybody would.’”

