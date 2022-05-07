Lin Manuel Miranda working on musical project for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

This June, Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, which honors her 70 years of reign. The event will host a variety of performances from the world’s biggest performers, including a “top secret” project that’s being developed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Lin Manuel Miranda at the 37th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Miranda revealed his involvement with the Queen’s Jubilee this past Monday, at the Met Gala. He explained that he is collaborating on a project with Andrew Lloyd Webber, an English composer and one of the most important figures in musical theater, having composed the music of “Cats,” “Phantom of The Opera,” and more.

According to The Mirror, Webber contacted Miranda directly with a “once in a lifetime project.” According to the newspaper, their collaboration will be a "musical extravaganza, which will pay tribute to the Queen's historic reign. It’s a hugely intense and passionate project from both composers and will celebrate the incredible history from the Queen’s 70 years on the throne," said the source. They also said that Miranda and Webber wanted to highlight the diversity that’s present in Britain and the Commonwealth, featuring performances from some of the most important figures in theater who’d like to honor the Queen and her reign.

Miranda and Webber at the World Premiere of the movie “Cats.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be hosted over the course of a few days, starting June 2nd and concluding on June 5th. The celebration will include a special Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, and a Jubilee Pageant. It will also feature a concert at the palace, where Miranda and Webber’s collaboration is expected to take place.