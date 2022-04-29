The Hispanic Federation honors Camila Cabello with the Premio Orgullo during their NYC gala

The Hispanic Federation hosted its annual star-studded gala, chaired by Lin-Manuel Miranda and honoring Camila Cabello, after two years of not holding the event in person due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the 2022 gala, like in previous years, the non-profit organization that promotes Latinos‘ economic well-being through financial education, resources, and training paid tribute to individuals and institutions uplifting Latinx communities across the United States.
The charitable organization awarded Cabello with the Premio Orgullo to highlight her work and for bringing pride to the community. The Hispanic Federation celebrated the Cuban American Grammy Award-nominated and chart-topping singer and songwriter for launching the Healing Justice Project in partnership with Movement Voter Fund.
Camila and her team provide mental health and wellness resources to activists and grassroots organizations working to advance racial, immigrant, and environmental justice throughout the organization.
Besides, Camila Cabello gala also had other honorees, including Raúl Alarcón Jr., President, CEO, and chair of the Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS). Alarcón received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his philanthropic commitment to Latino causes.
El Grupo de las Ocho Comunidades Aledañas al Caño Martín Peña, Inc. received the Community Service Award for leading a grassroots campaign to clean part of the tidal channel in San Juan. At the same time, American Express got decorated with the Leadership Award for their support of the Hispanic Federation’s COVID-19 Latinx Emergency Fund and Latinx Capacity Building Institute.
If you wish to support the Hispanic Federation and help the organization with the mission to address COVID-19 relief, food and housing, health care, workforce development, immigration legal help, and more, you can donate directly on their website.