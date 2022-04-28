Princess Eugenie launches her podcast ‘Floodlight’

Princess Eugenie is the co-host of a new podcast! The royal announced on Wednesday the launch of The Anti-Slavery Collective’s podcast, Floodlight. Every week, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and Julia de Boinville, co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, will speak with guests who are helping to fight modern slavery in different ways.

“My charity, @the_anti_slavery_collective is delighted to announce its new podcast, Floodlight,” Eugenie wrote on her personal Instagram. “Join me, and my co-founder, Julia de Boinville each week as we sit down with guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery in a variety of ways.”

“From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it,” she continued. “We want to thank all our guests for joining us, as well as @stakpod for making this project come to life. It is available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search Floodlight or follow the link in my bio to listen now!”

The podcast was announced earlier this year in the charity’s monthly newsletter. ﻿The Anti-Slavery Collective, which Eugenie and Julia founded back in 2017, raises awareness of modern slavery and human trafficking.

Eugenie isn’t the only member of the British royal family hitting the airwaves this year. Meghan Markle’s first podcast series, Archetypes, is set to debut this summer. In a previously released audio teaser for the podcast, the Duchess of Sussex said: “I’m Meghan, and this is Archetypes: the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back. I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And, I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place. Archetypes. Coming soon. Listen only on Spotify.”