Princess Eugenie shares new family photo from her birthday celebration

Princess Eugenie had a special moment captured whilestrolling through the park on her special day. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, who turned 32 on March 23, took to her personal Instagram to share a photo from her birthday celebration on Wednesday.

“What a birthday to celebrate in the park with my boys. Thank you Xx,” the Princess wrote alongside a photo of herself with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The one year old received a helping hand from his parents as they walked together in the park. August, whose face was not pictured, looked adorable sporting striped bottoms and an orange top as he held his mom and dad’s hands.

While Eugenie celebrated with her husband and son, her mother Sarah Ferguson wished the Princess a happy birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Sharing a throwback photo of Eugenie riding a horse, Sarah wrote: “Happy birthday My Little Eugie, you make everyday the best with your golden heart.”

Last month, Eugenie marked her son’s first birthday with two new photos of August. “Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” she captioned the post. “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you! [three blue heart emojis].”