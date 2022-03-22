Princess Amalia stars in mom Princess Claire’s birthday photos

Princess Claire of Luxembourg celebrated her 37th birthday on Monday! To commemorate her special day, Château les Crostes shared three new photos of the Young Empire co-founder, including two black-and-white snapshots of the royal with her seven-year-old daughter, Princess Amalia.

“Today is a special day for Princess Claire,” the vineyard, which the Princess and her husband Prince Felix took over in 2013, wrote alongside the images. “We wish you a very happy birthday!”

Claire was pictured gazing lovingly at her little girl in one photo. In another, the mother-daughter duo sweetly hugged each other. The 37-year-old Princess also posed for a solo photo sporting heart-shaped sunglasses.

Two additional portraits of Claire were released by the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg on March 21. Like the other photos, the pictures were taken by Helmut Fricke.

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg’s son Prince Felix married Claire in September 2013 in France. The Prince and Princess are parents to daughter Amalia and five-year-old son Prince Liam.