Prince and fiancée call off their engagement: ‘Fundamental differences of opinion’ led to ‘this decision’

Prince Louis of Luxembourg and Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue have ended their relationship less than a year after their royal engagement was announced. The pair confirmed the news in an interview with Point de Vue, which was published on Feb. 22.

“We are not going to get married,” Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s 35-year-old son said (translated to English). “However, there was no shadow, no problem on our couple but fundamental differences of opinion which led us to this decision.”

©Private collection of LL.AA.RR. the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg / Emanuele Scorcelletti



Prince Louis and Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue have called off their engagement

Louis added, “At the time of our engagement, we obviously discussed the questions relating to Scarlett’s entry into a royal family, with all that that entails in terms of protocol. This posed no difficulty for us.”

The Grand Ducal Court announced the Prince and lawyer’s engagement last April. Louis was previously married to Tessy Antony de Nassau, whom he shares sons Prince Gabriel and Prince Noah with. The former couple, who wed in 2006, finalized their divorce in 2019.

After news of her ex-husband’s engagement broke, Tessy, who married Frank Floessel last year, took to her Instagram Story to celebrate the couple. Tessy wrote: “Gabe, Noah, Frank and I are so happy for you both and wish you only the best and much happiness.”