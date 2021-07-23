Former Princess of Luxembourg marries fiancé ahead of baby’s arrival

Congratulations are in order for Tessy Antony de Nassau! The former Princess of Luxembourg married her fiancé Frank Floessel on Friday in Zürich, Switzerland. The Human Highness co-founder shared photos from the celebration on her Instagram, including pictures of her sons Princes Noah and Gabriel, whom she shares with her first husband, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s son Prince Louis of Luxembourg.

“We said Yes 💍 💕✨,” the bride captioned the post. “Some sneak peaks for all of you from this absolutely beautiful day today! Thank you all for the kind, beautiful, loving and supportive messages❤️.”

Tessy, who is pregnant with her third child—her first with Frank—wore a sleeveless white tiered dress featuring a black band. The dress appears to be a BCBG Max Azria dress, according to the royal fashion account UFO No More.

Last week, Tessy noted that her and Frank’s July wedding was going to be a “small and intimate gathering,” and that a larger celebration will take place after the birth of their baby. “We are getting married next week and despite loads of last minute work and other arrangements, everyone is super looking forward for Mama and Papa to formalise this relationship before little bean arrives❤️🦋 Gabriel, Noah and Julia will be the best men and bride maid ❤️ It feels like I am in a beautiful and romantic movie indeed✨,” she wrote.

“It will be a very small and intimate gathering of close family and friends. We do know that many close friends from abroad, especially UK will be missed due to Corona regulations. However, do not worry, the big wedding ceremony will be held in a few months time after baby has arrived and i am sure by then that the corona regulations should be adjusted✨🦋❤️,” Tessy added. “Thank you all again for all your continues messages, letters, wishes and numerous gifts for little bean. We are showered with love 💕.”

Tessy announced her engagement to Frank on New Year’s Eve and less than two months later shared her pregnancy news. In June, the former Princess revealed that she is expecting another son. “Proud Papa ❤️ A Future son 🤩,” Tessy wrote alongside photos from her gender reveal party. “Gabriel, Noah and Julia join our joy in welcoming their new baby brother soon✨❤️.”

Related Video: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces the End of Her Long Reign Loading the player...