Former Princess of Luxembourg is engaged: See her engagement announcement

Tessy Antony de Nassau, formerly Princess Tessy of Luxembourg, is engaged. The mom of two announced her engagement to her boyfriend Frank Floessel on Dec. 31. Sharing a photo of herself with her fiancé on Instagram, Tessy wrote: “✨Yes to 2021 and many more years together ✨.” According to Royal Central, Frank proposed on New Year’s Eve in Switzerland. ﻿“After having mastered the extraordinary and difficult last year together, I took my chance to take the next step in our relationship, and I am overjoyed that Tessy said yes,” the Swiss businessman told the royal news site.

Frank and his bride-to-be have reportedly known each other for several years. Last year, Tessy opened up about her relationship in an interview with HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. “I’m very happy,” Tessy shared. ”It took me a long time, but I’m happy now. I am sure each and everyone reading this who has ever got divorced will understand and remember how it feels.”

She continued, “After every relationship it takes a while to heal when the heart has been broken. It has been really, really wonderful for me to realize that I am able to trust and love again. It’s nice to see that life goes on.”

Tessy was previously married to Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg’s son Prince Louis. The former couple, who share sons Prince Gabriel, 14, and Prince Noah, 13, separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019.

Following her divorce, Tessy spoke with HELLO! about losing her royal title. “There are those who have made sure it is taken away,” she shared. “But that is fine. A title doesn’t make you who you are. A woman has her own merits and it’s not who you marry or what name you carry, it is what you have achieved in your own right.” The former Princess added, “Having a title was never my identity. And as far as I am concerned, every woman is royal at heart – a heroine.”

