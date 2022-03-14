Benedict Cumberbatch volunteers to take in refugees into his home as part of ‘Homes for Ukraine’ project

Benedict Cumberbatch wants to take part in a new government initiative, launched to help Ukrainian refugees, amid the tragic conflict caused by Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European country.

The star of Marvel’s ‘Dr. Strange’ said he is planning to take in Ukrainian refugees, after the UK government unveiled the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ project, offering $457 a month to house families fleeing war.

Attending the 2022 BAFTAs ceremony, Benedict announced his support on the red carpet, explaining that “It is a really shocking time to be a European, two and a half hours’ flight away from Ukraine, and it’s something that hangs over us.”

The UK has been exploring different ways to help refugees, granting over 4,000 visas, and expecting to receive “tens of thousands” Ukrainians. Cumberbatch explained that “there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes,” adding that he hopes “to be part of that myself and also donating to charities who can help people in a very real way on the ground either in Poland or just over the border.”

The actor encouraged everyone to provide aid for victims of the conflict, “We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of a haven here for people who are suffering.”

“Everyone needs to do as much as they can,” Cumberbatch said, previously announcing his support during his ‘Walk of Fame’ ceremony, “We need to see what we can do as citizens of the world, citizens of Europe… for this horrendous moment.”