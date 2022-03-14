BAFTAs 2022 Fashion: From Lady Gaga’s Old Hollywood glamour to Salma Hayek’s violet velvet gown

Lady Gaga served old Hollywood glamour at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, wearing a stunning emerald green velvet and silk gown by Ralph Lauren, accompanied with the perfect emerald diamond necklace and earrings from Tiffany & Co.

The iconic star was undeniably one of the best dressed at the highly anticipated awards, posing for the cameras in the unique dress that took 150 hours to make, at the red carpet of the 75th British Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London.

And while Gaga channeled Old Hollywood style for her outfit and hairstyle, the ‘House of Gucci’ actress also wore black leather platform boots, going the extra mile to make a grand entrance.

The star-studded event was the perfect place for A-List celebrities to showcase their fashion and elegance, with ‘West Side Story’ star Ariana DeBose wearing a yellow Oscar de la Renta, Sebastian Stan with a classic Givenchy suit, and Salma Hayek with a velvet plum Gucci gown.

Sienna Miller also chose Gucci for the special night, with dramatic black lace Gucci opera gloves and a diamond necklace to accessorize her satin gown. Emma Watson looked happy to attend the ceremony, wearing a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown with a velvet top and white tulle skirt, accompanied with long sparkly earrings.

Florence Pugh wore Caroline Herrera, while Emilia Jones wore Atelier Versace, and supermodel Naomi Campbell looked stunning, gracing the red carpet with her presence, wearing a velvet Burberry dress.

Rebel Wilson wore a chic Giambattista Valli Couture gown adorned with tulle and blue sequins. Millie Bobby Brown made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, wearing a Louis Vuitton gown.

Tom Hiddleston went for a classic tuxedo and bowtie, just like Benedict Cumberbatch who wore a velvet tuxedo, walking side by side with Sophie Hunter, wearing a copper empire-waist dress.