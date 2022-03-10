Salma Hayek asks for gender equality wearing Gucci and Chime For Change’s new capsule collection

Salma Hayek took International Women’s Day to demand gender equality. The actress shared a photo on Instagram rocking the Chime For Change’s new Generation Equality capsule collection with Gucci.

The Mexican superstar wore a multicolored oversized T-shirt as a dress paired with a cap. The top featured the quote “Chime x Generation Equality” in the front, and the back reads, “None of us can move forward if half of us are held back.”

The garment also has equal yellow signs on the sleeves. “Celebrating equality on International Women’s Day. Today on #IWD2022, @Gucci debuts a special #GenerationEquality capsule collection under the banner of #ChimeForChange, Gucci’s longstanding global campaign to convene, unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality. Link in bio to explore the special collection, centered around the theme of Generation Equality to help call for accelerated progress towards a gender-equal future. @GucciEquilibrium #ActForEqual,” the superstar captioned her post.

Salma’s post comes after cementing an important partnership with TelevisaUnivision. The actress and producer’s company, Ventanarosa Productions, struck a two-year first-look pact with the TV giant to make Spanish-speaking films and push for diversity and representation.

The project will be exclusives for TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Plus, their soon-to-be-released streaming platform. Variety was the first outlet to break the news of the partnership. The first project lined up is “Quiero Tu Vida” (I Want Your Life), a film that Hayek is extremely excited about. The story follows Nico, a young soccer player whose career comes to an unexpected end due to an injury.

ViX Plus is yet another streamer to join the market, smartly partnering up with Hayek in order to craft content for Latino audiences, who’ll likely flock towards projects that have her name attached to them. While Netflix and other streamers have invested in making Spanish-language content, ViX Plus will become the number one Spanish-speaking streaming platform.

The free ad-supported version of the app will become available on March 31st, featuring over 40,000 hours of content. The paid premium version of the app will debut later this year.