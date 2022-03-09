Jessica Alba and her daughters
EQUALITY

Jessica Alba poses with her daughters Hope and Haven for International Women’s Day

The mom wants the best for her daughters

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

As International Women’s Day comes to an end, we must always keep in my mind gender bias and continue the fight for women’s equality around the world. On Tuesday, Jessica Alba shared a photo with her daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, with a touching statement.

“As a mama of two daughters, I am constantly fighting to leave this world better than I found it - not only for them, but for every single person in the world and for the next generations of girls to come. Like all mothers, I want to #breakthebias so my children can have the opportunity to chase their dreams regardless of their gender,” Alba wrote.

Jessica Alba and her daughters©Jessica Alba


The actress reflected on her company Honest, and how she often faced rejection in the pitching rooms full of men. “I often wonder how it would have gone if I were in front of VCs that were female-led or focused on female founders,” she wrote.

“At the end of the day, we’ve come a long way, but we still have a lot of work to do. I firmly believe we all must do our part to continue to hold open the door for all women to be part of the conversation and part of our leadership teams. Words of support are no longer enough. We must act every day and keep gender equality at the forefront of our work,” the mom of 3 continued.

Women’s Month:

Why Women’s History Month is celebrated in March and how it started

Prince William and Kate celebrate Queen Elizabeth on International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day 2022: 8 Latinas in the path to becoming music legends


Alba and her husband Cash Warren are the parents of Honor, Haven, and their youngest son Hayes. They also recently welcomed 2 puppies into their life. In January, Jessica shared a photo with the family of 7, “& all the sudden - I became a mama of 5,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “meet our new [dog] babies Dolly and Lucy (short for Lucille and Dolores.”



Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more