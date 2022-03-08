Latinas are unique, and their fire is unquenchable. Every year during International Women’s Day, we honor revolutionary women with a worldwide known legacy. However, there’s another group of females in the path to becoming exemplary shining beacons for those coming behind them.

Whether they leave their marks in the entertainment industry, medicine, STEM, or other career paths, Latinas have shown that their contributions aren’t invisible despite the lack of representation; they also deserve to be highlighted, documented, and celebrated.

We will always thank Celia Cruz, Gloria Estefan, Ivy Queen, Selena Quintanilla, Thalía, Paulina Rubio, Olga Tañón, Lila Downs, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, and the hundreds of female singers and entertainers that introduced the Latinx cultura, our Spanish language, strength, and individual flair to the world.

Thank you for making the world a better place with your music and for inspiring and clearing the path to the generation of artists we can enjoy today, and we believe they will continue passing down the torch.

To put a face and a name to those inspirational stars, HOLA! USA decided to make a list of eight Latinas on the path to becoming music legends.